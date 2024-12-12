Police from several agencies hit suspected drug traffickers in Ontario area

Police said they arrested seven people in Ontario and Payette on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for possessing “dealer amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A press release issued Thursday, Dec. 12, by the Ontario Police Department said the High Desert Drug Task Force also executed search warrants at seven locations in Ontario and Payette.

Along with methamphetamine and fentanyl, large amounts of suspected drug money and several firearms were seized, according to the press release.

The multi-agency narcotics task force that includes the US. Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Special Investigations Unit, Oregon State Police and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

The scale of the investigation appears to be extensive as other drug task forces from around Oregon were involved, including the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Blue Mountain Drug

Enforcement Team, Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement.

This is a developing story.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

