Coming Up: Gifts, stocking stuffers in spotlight in Vale, Nyssa, Ontario

BAZAAR: The Malheur County Fairgrounds will be packed with gifts, décor, crafts and fun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14. Santa will be there both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Barn.

HOMEFRONT: Vale Post 96 is holding an Operation Homefront stocking stuffer give-away, courtesy of Dollar Tree, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the American Legion Hall, 436 Main St. N. in Vale. All households with a military connection are invited.

GIFTS: Nyssa Police Department is seeking donations of new unwrapped toys through Dec. 23, for delivery to local families on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Drop boxes are placed in town in Nyssa at the police department. For information, contact Sgt. Greg Armenta, 541-372-3826.

LIGHTS: The Vale Christmas Light Parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with lineup at Vale High School.

FIREWORKS: The Vale Community Coalition will help the city wrap up the year with the 21st annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show above Rinehart Butte, starting at 7 p.m.

