Ontario real estate company partners with Boise firm

Four Star Real Estate in Ontario has entered into a partnership with Colliers, a Boise commercial real estate management company, to expand the local firm’s reach into surrounding areas.

Marty Justus, owner of Four Star Real Estate, said in a phone interview on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that the link will help his Ontario company expand into commercial real estate markets in Payette, Fruitland, and Weiser, Idaho.

Justus said Four Star has the majority of commercial listings in Ontario.

“This is about expanding Four Star’s reach and offering the best service to our commercial clients here in the Western Treasure Valley,” Justus said.

Justus said his company and Colliers teamed up to craft a deal for the sale of Vale’s long-shuttered mushroom plant to an Oregon company that makes specialized leather. The company, which estimates it could create more than 70 jobs, is under contract with the current owner until Dec. 31 to purchase the building.

Justus said Four Star and Colliers have worked together for nearly a decade. After collaborating on the mushroom plant deal, he said he contacted Jim Shipman, a managing partner with the Colliers Idaho office, to see how the companies could form a “win-win” relationship.

Now, Justus said, Four Star will co-market Colliers and they will share some office space.

Justus said that one of the upsides of the collaboration is that Colliers has an entire marketing department.

“At Four Star, it’s just me,” Justus said.

In a Tuesday, Dec. 3, press release, Shipman said Colliers is “ecstatic” to work with Four Star.

“Over the years, they have been trustworthy, hardworking and commitment-driven,” Shipman said. “They’ve been a pleasure to work with and we’re excited to watch this relationship continue to flourish.”

Justus, a former Ontario city councilor who has owned Four Star since 2009, said the collaboration is a long-term deal.

“I don’t see our relationship changing,” Justus said. “We’re hoping for years of cooperative listings.”

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

