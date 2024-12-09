Sports scoreboard

The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Boys Basketball 

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Weiser 82, Ontario 44

Echo 47, Four Rivers 44 

Thursday, Dec. 5 

Nyssa 58, Payette 31 

Notus 44, Jordan Valley 39 

Burns 82, Ontario 46 

Friday, Dec. 6 

Nyssa 59, Lakeview 32

Crane 75, Four Rivers 31 

Jordan Valley 40, Imbler 29 

Council 81, Ontario 55

Saturday, Dec. 7 

Council 64, Jordan Valley 27 

Nyssa 69, Ontario 38 

Four Rivers 49, Wilder 45

Lakeview 55, Vale 52 

Girls Basketball  

Wednesday, Dec. 4 

Echo 38, Four Rivers 25 

Thursday, Dec. 5

Adrian 57, Idaho City 16 

Nyssa 44, Ontario 12 

Friday, Dec. 6 

Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry 36 

Crane 75, Four Rivers 31 

Imbler 40, Jordan Valley 36 

Lakeview 37, Nyssa 36 

Saturday, Dec. 7 

Vale 57, Lakeview 37 

Payette 34, Ontario 19 

Wrestling  

Friday, Dec. 6

Enterprise Kick Off – Enterprise High School 

Girls 

First – Pendleton 

Second – Joseph 

Third – Enterprise 

Fourth – Four Rivers 

Fifth – Echo 

Sixth – Imbler, Union/Cove (tie) 

Boys 

Eighth – Four Rivers 

