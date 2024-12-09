Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Weiser 82, Ontario 44
Echo 47, Four Rivers 44
Thursday, Dec. 5
Nyssa 58, Payette 31
Notus 44, Jordan Valley 39
Burns 82, Ontario 46
Friday, Dec. 6
Nyssa 59, Lakeview 32
Crane 75, Four Rivers 31
Jordan Valley 40, Imbler 29
Council 81, Ontario 55
Saturday, Dec. 7
Council 64, Jordan Valley 27
Nyssa 69, Ontario 38
Four Rivers 49, Wilder 45
Lakeview 55, Vale 52
Girls Basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Echo 38, Four Rivers 25
Thursday, Dec. 5
Adrian 57, Idaho City 16
Nyssa 44, Ontario 12
Friday, Dec. 6
Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry 36
Crane 75, Four Rivers 31
Imbler 40, Jordan Valley 36
Lakeview 37, Nyssa 36
Saturday, Dec. 7
Vale 57, Lakeview 37
Payette 34, Ontario 19
Wrestling
Friday, Dec. 6
Enterprise Kick Off – Enterprise High School
Girls
First – Pendleton
Second – Joseph
Third – Enterprise
Fourth – Four Rivers
Fifth – Echo
Sixth – Imbler, Union/Cove (tie)
Boys
Eighth – Four Rivers
