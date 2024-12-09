Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Weiser 82, Ontario 44

Echo 47, Four Rivers 44

Thursday, Dec. 5

Nyssa 58, Payette 31

Notus 44, Jordan Valley 39

Burns 82, Ontario 46

Friday, Dec. 6

Nyssa 59, Lakeview 32

Crane 75, Four Rivers 31

Jordan Valley 40, Imbler 29

Council 81, Ontario 55

Saturday, Dec. 7

Council 64, Jordan Valley 27

Nyssa 69, Ontario 38

Four Rivers 49, Wilder 45

Lakeview 55, Vale 52

Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Echo 38, Four Rivers 25

Thursday, Dec. 5

Adrian 57, Idaho City 16

Nyssa 44, Ontario 12

Friday, Dec. 6

Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry 36

Crane 75, Four Rivers 31

Imbler 40, Jordan Valley 36

Lakeview 37, Nyssa 36

Saturday, Dec. 7

Vale 57, Lakeview 37

Payette 34, Ontario 19

Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 6

Enterprise Kick Off – Enterprise High School

Girls

First – Pendleton

Second – Joseph

Third – Enterprise

Fourth – Four Rivers

Fifth – Echo

Sixth – Imbler, Union/Cove (tie)

Boys

Eighth – Four Rivers

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.