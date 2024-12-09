PHOTOS: Despite subfreezing weather, good crowd turns out for Ontario’s parade

Some 75 entries participated in the annual Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Organizations and businesses put great effort into floats. Marching bands entertained. Candy galore kept kids warm by chasing after the giveaways.

The parade, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, included Grand Marshal LeRoy Cammack, former Ontario mayor; Junior Grand Marshal Daphne Bolley, a local sixth grader and the Court, including Queen Maya Gomez and Princesses Sydnie Santoyo and Abigayle Grimes.

Mittens, scarves and hats were the order of the day as the temperature stood at just 28 degrees as the parade launched along Southwest Fourth Avenue.

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kids scramble for candy during the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Costumed children are bundled up for their ride on a float during the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An entry comes pre-wrapped for the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Members of the Four Rivers Community School cheer team perform during the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Costumed children capture the theme of “Disney Out of the Books” for the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Holiday decorations hang from drums of a high school marching band member during for the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Children ride a horse entry in the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Santa (Alex Chavarria) and elf Ashleigh Dyal round out entries in the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kids wave at entries in the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kids wave at entries in the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Queen Maya Gomez (left) and Princesses Sydnie Santoyo and Abigayle Grimes of the Winter Wonderland Parade Court greet spectators along the parade route on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ontario. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Junior Grand Marshal Daphne Bolley. a sixth grader at Ontario Middle School, rides in the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade theme was “Disney Out of the Books.” Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade theme was “Disney Out of the Books.” Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade theme was “Disney Out of the Books.” Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cold weather and plenty of entries awaited spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7. Trees along the route were flocked by Mother Nature as the temperature stood at 28 degrees as the parade started. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.