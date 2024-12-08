PHOTOS: Assembly fetes state champion Antelopes in Adrian

The state champion Adrian Antelopes were feted as hometown heroes at a community and school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the school.

The Adrian team won the state 1A eight-player football title Saturday, Nov. 30, in a game played in Bend. The Lopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 to claim the crown.

The title tops a perfect season for the Antelopes, who went 12-0 this season and were ranked No. 1 in the state going into Saturday’s game.

The Enterprise’s Katelynn Millan was on hand to photograph the celebration at the school.

Students and community members congratulate the No. 1 Adrian football team for their state championship win at an all-school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Antelopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30, to claim the 1A eight-player state title. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)





Students and community members congratulate the Adrian football team for their state championship win at an all-school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Antelopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30, to claim the 1A eight-player state title. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

The Adrian football team gets introduced in an all-school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3. The community event celebrated the Antelopes’ defeat of North Douglas 66-12 in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30, to claim the 1A eight-player state title. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

The audience gets ready to congratulate the Adrian football team at an all-school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Antelopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30, to claim the 1A eight-player state title. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)



The team poses with their state title plaque at the community assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Antelopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30, to claim the 1A eight-player state title. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

