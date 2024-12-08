PHOTOS: Assembly fetes state champion Antelopes in Adrian

The state champion Adrian Antelopes were feted as hometown heroes at a community and school assembly Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the school.
The Adrian team won the state 1A eight-player football title Saturday, Nov. 30, in a game played in Bend. The Lopes defeated North Douglas 66-12 to claim the crown.
The title tops a perfect season for the Antelopes, who went 12-0 this season and were ranked No. 1 in the state going into Saturday’s game.
The Enterprise’s Katelynn Millan was on hand to photograph the celebration at the school.
STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone,