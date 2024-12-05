Vale Book Club takes up Garmus tale

The Vale Book Club will discuss “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 5.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Spears, 686 Cottage St. N., Vale. The discussion will be facilitated by Steven Reynolds.

The debut novel, tells the tale of Elizabeth Zott, who becomes a beloved cooking show host in the 1960s after being fired as a chemist years earlier. The story, while described by a reviewer as “laugh out loud funny,” explores the theme of sex discrimination and its impacts in education, careers, personal dignity, safety and more.

The club will take up “Elizabeth is Missing,” by Emma Healey, at its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2.

For information about the book club, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, of Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

Note: Some information excerpted from Bonnie Garmus online.

