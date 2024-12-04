Winter Wonderland parade on tap in Ontario

ONTARIO – A classic Ontario holiday activity is on deck for the holiday season.

Ontario’s Winter Wonderland Parade hits the streets on Saturday, Dec. 7.

With horses, floats and marching bands playing Christmas tunes, the annual parade, which starts at 1 p.m., is an enduring tradition that is part of a series of holiday activities, such as the Frosty Fest and Breakfast with Santa in downtown Ontario.

The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the parade. It starts at Southwest Fourth Avenue at Alameda Drive. It will proceed east to Oregon Avenue, then to First Avenue and loop to the Ontario Train Depot.

The parade theme is “Disney Out of the Books,” based on an essay written by the parade’s junior grand marshal, Daphne Bolley. She is a sixth grader at Ontario Middle School, according to John Breidenbach, the chamber CEO.

Daphne’s essay earned a prize and a ride in the parade. Longtime Ontario resident LeRoy Cammack will be the parade grand marshal. Cammack, a former Ontario mayor and city councilor, is the museum curator at the Four Rivers Cultural Center and a manager at Ore-Ida Foods.

This year’s Winter Wonderland Parade Court includes Ontario High School students Maya Gomez, who is queen, and princesses Sydnie Santoyo and Cayman Campbell. Abigayle Grimes, a princess, attends Fruitland High School.

Breidenbach said the parade would include marching bands from area high schools, including Ontario and Payette.

Those interested in having an entry in the parade can contact the chamber at 541-889-8012. Breidenbach said participating in the parade is an excellent way for businesses to advertise.

Breidenbach pointed out that it’s “free marketing” for businesses as there is no charge for entry.

In the evening on Saturday, the Nyssa Nite Lite Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. hosted by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, the event will begin in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1309 Park Ave. and move down Main Street, according to an event flyer. The parade’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.” For more information, call 541-372-3091.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

