PHOTOS: Vale faces league opponents in state title game, comes up short

Vale’s stellar season ended on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a 42-16 loss to Burns in the state 3A championship game.

The Vikings, who hold the state record for most state championship game appearances, struggled early in the game and never bounced back on Saturday after the Hilanders took an early lead.

The Vikings didn’t go down without a fight. The Vale team held their own with a pair of rushing touchdowns by running back Kace Schaffeld, but fumbles and interceptions marred the squad’s efforts against the Hilanders.

The Vikings have reasons to hold their heads high. The team finished the season ranked fourth in Oregon 3A football and were undefeated in league play. The squad’s overall record was 12-1.

Receiver Kellen Hartley of Vale advances in the 3A state title game against Burns on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Hilanders won 42-16 (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

