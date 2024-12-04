PHOTOS: Harper makes history with first state football title appearance

As fans noted, No. 2 in the state isn’t a bad finish in football.

Yet the disappointment was evident among the Harper Hornets when the game clock ticked down to zero on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Powers Cruisers won the six-player 1A state football title in play at Caldera High School in Bend.

The Hornets opened with two touchdowns but momentum went the way of the Cruisers for much of the game.

Harper made its first appearance in the title game in school history.

Worth noting – the Hornets lose just one player to graduation.

Hornet captains Cope Christensen (left), Colt Bentz and Richard Joyce advance to center field for the coin toss to start the six-player 1A state championship game against Powers. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper’s Ace Christensen readies to take the field against the Powers Cruisers in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen readies to take the field against the Powers Cruisers in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper turns upfield against Powers in the 1A six-player championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. The Hornets scored twice in the opening minutes but lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez and Kade Spelman of Harper stop a Powers ball carrier in the 1A six-player championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. The Hornets scored twice in the opening minutes but lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper defender Richard Joyce stops wide receiver Talon Blanton of Powers in the 1A six-player championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. The Hornets scored twice in the opening minutes but lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper sets to pass against Powers in the 1A six-player championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. The Hornets scored twice in the opening minutes but lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen follows blockers against the Powers Cruisers in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans get ready to cheer on the Harper Hornets in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost to Powers 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper tries to elude Powers defenders in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Richard Joyce of Harper pulls in a pass against Powers defenders in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper eludes Powers defenders in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Colt Bentz of Harper pulls in a pass against Powers defenders in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez (left) and Sam Jensen of Harper get after a Powers ball carrier in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans watch as the Harper Hornets try to come back against Powers in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost to Powers 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Hornet defeders get after a Powers ball carrier in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Hornet Cope Christensen ties up a Powers ball carrier in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Running back Cope Christensen of Harper heads up field against Powers defenders in the state six-player 1A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans watch as the Harper Hornets try to come back against Powers in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost to Powers 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Coach David Marker consoles players in a team huddle after the state six-player 1A championship game against Powers on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper players congratulate the Powers Cruisers, who the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Hornet supporters Holly Rodriguez, Molly Romans and Sara Jensen watch post-game events as Harper lost to Powers in the 1A six-player championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. The Hornets scored twice in the opening minutes but lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper players display their second-place trophy after losing to the Powers Cruisers, who the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A Hornet player absorbs Harper’s loss to Powers in the six-player 1A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Harper players display their second-place trophy after losing to the Powers Cruisers, who the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harper lost 32-13. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

