Coming Up: Holiday music, market, parades on tap in Malheur County

MUSIC: Treasure Valley Community College musicians will present a Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Meyer-McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The Treasure Valley Chorale and Heritage Symphony will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, free for students.

MARKET: The 2024 Christmas Market sponsored by the Vale Farmers and Crafters Association will run for three days, Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be gifts, crafts, homemade items and goodies for sale.

PARADE: The Winter Wonderland Parade, presented by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Watch for the festivities on 4th Avenue. The theme is “Disney Out of the Books.”

NITE LITE: The Nyssa Nite Lite Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the theme “Christmas Around the World.” Entries will line up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Park Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. The community’s tree lighting precedes the parade at 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Park.

NATIVITY: “Christmas in Bethlehem” is presented as a live nativity scene, with music, youth activities and refreshments at 1145 S. 12th St. in Payette, Idaho. Presented by the local faith community, the event accepts donations for Help Them to Hope. The hours will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

BAZAAR: The Malheur County Fairgrounds will be packed with gifts, décor, crafts and fun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14. Santa will be there both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Barn. There will be more than 40 vendors, plus concessions by the Cactus Riders 4-H Horse Cllub.

TOYS: Snake River Produce is holding its third annual Fill the Bin Toy Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St. in Nyssa. People can bring an unwrapped toy to donate in exchange for a sandwich, chips and drink.

LIGHTS: The Vale Christmas Light Parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with lineup at Vale High School. The theme is “Light up the night with joy!”

FIREWORKS: The Vale Community Coalition will help the city wrap up the year with the 21st annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show. The pyrotechnics can be seen above Rinehart Butte, starting at 7 p.m. Donations to help stage the effort are accepted by Dwight Keller at 208-740-0386 or Jen at Malheur Drug, 541-473-3333.

