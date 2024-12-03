PHOTOS: Adrian racks up yardage as fans cheer their Lopes in state title game

The Adrian Antelopes routed the North Douglas Warriors 66-12 on Saturday, Nov. 30, to bring home a state title.

The title was their third eight-player 1A state championship. The Adrian team won a title in 2021 and Saturday’s appearance was the fourth in a state football title game for the Lopes.

The Antelopes went 12-0 this season and were ranked No. 1 in the state.

Tight end Colten Bayes of Adrian advances up field against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored four touchdowns in the Lopes’ 66-12 win. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan advances against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan scores early against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders swarm the North Douglas ball carrier in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan evades North Douglas tacklers in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian players get some guidance during a break against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan evades a North Douglas tackler in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan evades a North Douglas tackler in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian quarterback Trey Bayes gets off a pass against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan speeds by North Douglas defenders in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Tight end Colten Bayes of Adrian advances up field against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored four touchdowns in the Lopes’ 66-12 win. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Brooks Martin of Adrian catches a pass against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Tight end Colten Bayes of Adrian fights to score against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored four touchdowns in the Lopes’ 66-12 win. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Silvestre Rico of Adrian advances against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan and Braysen Jordan, brothers, pressure the North Douglas quarterback in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Mannie Mulrony evades a North Douglas defender in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. He scored three touchdowns. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Coach Bill Wortman uses a timeout to congratulate Adrian seniors late in the eight-player 1A state title game against North Douglas on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders swarm the North Douglas ball carrier in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Malheur County sent a strong contingent to Bend for the state championship football game between Adrian and North Douglas. Adrian won 66-12 (GIA FRANKLIN/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Coach Bill Wortman talks with players after the eight-player 1A state title game against North Douglas on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico poses with fans Jaxon Kinkade (left), Peyton Kinkade and Eloy Rico. fter the Lopes defeated North Douglas in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Eloy was tasked with recovery kicking tees from the field during the game. The Lopes won 66-12. (KERINGTON KINKADE/For the Enterprise)

Derek Faulconer (left), Rance Jordan, Zeke Bayes and Colten Bayes celebrate the Lopes’ win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Lopes celebrate their win over North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30. Adrian won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dave and Becky Jordan cheer on Adrian and their four grandsons on the team as it faces North Douglas in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

Adrian fans cheer on the Lopes during the eight-player 1A state title game against North Douglas on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (SUSAN BARTONFor the Enterprise)

Fans cheer on Adrian as the Lopes play North Douglas in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (KERINGTON KINKADE/For the Enterprise)

