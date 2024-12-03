Nyssa man vanishes after visiting friends, police seeking help to find him

NOTE: This story is being provided free as a community service of the Enterprise.

Police and relatives are seeking help finding a 21-year-old Nyssa man whose pickup truck was found abandoned along the Snake River last week with no sign of the owner.

Miguel Angel Diaz, a seasonal laborer not working currently, was last seen when he left the home of friends in Nyssa about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

His 1995 Nissan pickup was spotted on Friday, Nov. 29, parked on the Idaho side of the Snake River near the Nyssa city water treatment plant south of the bridge.

Undersheriff Dave Kesey of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office said there was no sign of criminal activity at the pickup truck, which was unlocked.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Miguel Angel Diaz, missing from Nyssa since Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Malheur County Sheriff’s Office)

Police searched the area after the pickup truck was found.

Kesey said relatives and friends say they haven’t heard from him.

“We’d like to talk to people he knows. That might give us a little more insight,” Kesey said.

Diaz lives with his parents, who last saw him about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. He lost his cell phone at the friend’s house later that night, but it was recovered and returned to the family.

Kesey said Diaz might be with other friends. He said his family reported he would on occasion be gone from home for a day or so.

Those with information about Diaz or his vehicle are asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch line at 541-473-5125.