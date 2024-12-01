PHOTOS: They ran, walked and cheered at Adrian’s Turkey Trot

Adrian was a busy place on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the running of the second annual Turkey Trot.

About 100 competitors faced chilly but dry weather for the events, which included 50 in the 5K run and a 56 in the one-mile run/walk.

Rebecca Hansen, the event organizer, said the event “really grew a lot” from the inaugural trot last year, which drew about 25 competitors.

“I’m pretty pleased,” she said. “It really brings our community together.

The event is hosted by the Adrian Parent-Teacher Organization with proceeds from runner fees going towards a major playground equipment project at Adrian recreational complex. Hansen estimated $1,000 was raised.

The community is raising $5,000 to match a recent $5,000 contribution from Adrian 2040.

In the 5K, winners were Pedro Santana, first; Diego Trinidad, second and Duncan Fritts, third.

In the one-mile event, the winners were Kaden Stout, first place; Wynn Stout, second place; and Collin Martin, third place. Information on winners of the 5K wasn’t immediately available.

For those who want to support the playground project, donations made out to Adrian PTO can be mailed to the Adrian School, PO Box 108, Adrian, OR 97901.

–Les Zaitz of the Enterprise

Competitors sign up for the second annual Turkey Trot in Adrian on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The event, put on by the Adrian PTO, raised money for a major playground project Adrian Elementary School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Megan Lowder puts a ponytail in her daughter Peyton’s hair as son Dean readies for the second annual Turkey Trot in Adrian on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The event, put on by the Adrian PTO, raised money for a major playground project Adrian Elementary School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Winners of the one-mile race portion of the Turkey Trot in Adrian are recognized by Enhhvslen “Enku” Gantumur, an exchange student from Mongolia who managed the race as her senior project. The winners, from left, are Kaden Stout, first place; Wynn Stout, second place; and Collin Martin, third place. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

