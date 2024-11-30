Adrian players celebrate their state championship trophy after beating North Douglas 66-12 on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Adrian wins football championship while Vale, Harper lose in title games

BEND – Using a potent ground game, the Adrian Antelopes beat North Douglas 66-12 on Saturday, Nov. 30, to win the eight-player 1A state football title.

Two other Malheur County teams had a rough day in Bend. The Vale Vikings lost to Burns 42-16 in the 3A title game. The Harper Hornets fell to No. 1 Powers 32-13 in the six-player 1A game.

The Antelopes controlled the game from the start, racking up 481 yards on the ground and giving up 143 years in total offense to North Douglas.

Colten Bayes led the scoring with four touchdowns. He had 20 carries for 211 yards. Rance Jordan added three touchdowns on nine carries for 209 yards.

The Enterprise will have photos from all three games plus in-depth coverage of the season finales.

Adrian’s Colten Bayes turns for the goal line to score against North Douglas in the eight-player 1A state title game in Bend on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Lopes won 66-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
