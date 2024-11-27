Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of November 27, 2024: DonaRae Jacobs

DonaRae Jacobs

Sept 25, 1947 – Oct 25, 2024

DonaRae Jacobs passed away on October 25, 2024, after a battle with bone cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born September 25, 1947, to Percy Hill and Donna Gneiting in Rigby, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings William Hill and Jolene Wilson. Surviving siblings include Doug (Loni) Hill, Darla Reber, and Jay Hill. As a child, her family moved often, and DonaRae grew up in many places. Interestingly, while living in Las Vegas in 1963 she was crowned “Miss Las Vegas.”

On June 20, 1978, DonaRae married Bill Jacobs of Vale, Oregon. They united their seven children from previous marriages – Jerry (Laura) Jacobs of Alpine, Utah, Jeff (Melissa) Jacobs of Fruitland, Idaho, Dave (Michelle) Jacobs of Farr West, Utah, Kim (Aaron) Harris of Nampa, Idaho, and Wendy (Bryan) Hansen of Weiser, Idaho, Robin (Walt) Hutson of Lehi, Utah, and Bob (Christi) Phillips of Vale. Together they had Brad (Cheryl) Jacobs of Vale. They are blessed to be a family for over 46 years now and enjoy its continued love and growth.

DonaRae watches over 38 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren! She loved sewing quilts for each new baby and rarely missed the grandkids’ sporting events and activities. She is best known for her easy smile, friendly conversation, and homemade cinnamon rolls.

The family thanks all the healthcare providers, hospice nurses, and friends who supported her cancer journey. She loved and appreciated them all!

She was laid to rest on November 1, 2024, in Valley View Cemetery following a heartfelt funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale. The family also expresses deep gratitude to those who generously sent flowers, notes, food and made anonymous donations on her behalf.

As a way to keep DonaRae’s memory bright and alive, her husband Bill requests that donations be made to the Vale Alumni Association to help fund educational scholarships for our local kids.

