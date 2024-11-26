PHOTOS: Festival of Trees dazzles in Ontario

Shoppers looking for decor items or just a little inspiration had plenty to look Nov. 21-23 in Ontario.

The occasion was the annual Festival of Trees, held at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event raises money for Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. In addition to corridors of elaborately decorated trees and wreaths, the festival features music, children’s activities and photos with Santa Claus.

Enterprise staffer Katelynn Millan captured some of the glittering scene.

An elf is tucked in among the elaborate decorations on one of the trees at the 2024 Festival of Trees, held Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event benefits Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

A sled and tabletop decorations offer inspiration and tempt buyers at the 2024 Festival of Trees, held Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event is a benefit for Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Visitors browse a corridor of brightly decorated trees and wreaths at the 2024 Festival of Trees, held Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event benefits Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Tinzlee Crocker examines the elaborate decorations on trees at the 2024 Festival of Trees, held Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event is a benefit for Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

Decorations catch the eye of a young visitor examines at the 2024 Festival of Trees, held Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event is a benefit for Help Them to Hope and Meals on Wheels. (The Enterprise/KATELYNN MILLAN)

