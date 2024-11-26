PHOTOS: Adrian pulls out win in last minute, gains chance at state football title

The Adrian Antelopes eked out a dramatic 34-26 win on Saturday, Nov. 23, to move on to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, against North Douglas.

With the score tied at 26 apiece, Trey Bayes fired a 16-yard pass to Brooks Martin to score the go-ahead touchdown and lock up the 34-26 win.

Rance Jordan, a running back, scored four times, while teammate Colten Bayes punched into the end zone twice on two-point conversions in the effort to advance to the state title game against third-ranked North Douglas.

Chase Franklin of Adrian upends a Crane runner. The Lopes beat the Mustangs 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Chase Franklin of Adrian signals a touchdown late in the game. The Lopes beat the Mustangs 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Brooks Martin catches a pass against the Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Trey Bayes of Adrian sets for a pass. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan scores against the Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan moves against a Mustang defender. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes evades a Mustang defender. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute tou

chdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Zeke Bayes ties up a Mustang ball carrier. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders close in on a Mustang ball carrier. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian ball carrier moves upfield against the Crane Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian Colten Trey Bayes moves upfield against the Crane Mustangs as Rance Jordan moves in with a block. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian Colten Trey Bayes moves upfield against the Crane Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian quarterback Trey Bayes moves upfield against the Crane Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian defender moves in on a Crane runner. The Lopes beat the Mustangs 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders stack up a Crane runner. The Lopes beat the Mustangs 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes takes the ball upfield against the Crane Mustangs. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian players celebrate their win in the state semifinal game against Crane. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian players celebrate their win in the state semifinal game against Crane. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian players celebrate their win in the state semifinal game against Crane. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian players and coaches huddle after their win in the state semifinal game against Crane. The Lopes beat Crane 34-26 on a last-minute touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, in La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.