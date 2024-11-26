Coming Up: Thanksgiving feast and Christmas events set in Malheur County

TURKEY: Vale’s Feast Group is cooking up a Thanksgiving dinner for all comers, from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Vale Christian Church, 450 A St. W. The dinner is free and will feature traditional fare: turkey, ham, dressing, rolls and more.

GRANGE: The Boulevard Grange will hold its 42nd annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 29-30 at the hall at 3890 Highway 201, north of the Cairo Junction. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature hand-crafted goods, and the Grange will serve refreshments from the kitchen, including hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, chili, pie and beverages.

SALE: The annual Christmas sale at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30. The church is at 504 Locust Ave. in Nyssa.

MUSIC: Treasure Valley Community College musicians will present two Christmas concerts in the Meyer-McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The TVCC Band Ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Treasure Valley Chorale and Heritage Symphony will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

DINNER: The Ontario Elks Lodge No. 1690 will hold its annual holiday dinner for veterans on Friday, Dec. 6. The meal, which is free to all veterans and family, starts at 6 p.m.

PARADE: The Winter Wonderland Parade, presented by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Watch for the festivities on 4th Avenue.

NITE LITE: The Nyssa Nite Lite Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the theme “Christmas Around the World.” Entries will line up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Park Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. The community’s tree lighting precedes the parade at 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Park.

NATIVITY: “Christmas in Bethlehem” is presented as a live nativity scene, with music, youth activities and refreshments at 1145 S. 12th St. in Payette, Idaho.

The hours will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

TOYS: Snake River Produce is holding its third annual Fill the Bin Toy Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St. in Nyssa. People can bring an unwrapped toy to donate in exchange for a sandwich, chips and drink.

