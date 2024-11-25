PHOTOS: Harper cages Panthers in semifinal playoff game, heads for title match

The Harper Hornets shut down the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers in the second half of their semifinal playoff game, winning 65-22.

The six-man 1A match was played Saturday, Nov. 23, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

Harper is 10-0 on the season, ranked second in the state.

The Hornets face the state’s No. 1 team, Powers, in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend.

Hornet defenders stop a run by Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kade Spelman of Harper catches a pass against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Colt Bentz of Harper catches a pass against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Colt Bentz of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders stop a run by Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper runs against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Hoss Johnson closes in on the quarterback for Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper fans cheer on their team in a semifinal against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cope Christensen of Harper catches a pass against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cope Christensen of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders stop a run by Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper fans cheer on their team in a semifinal against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Madoxx Martinez of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cope Christensen of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Colt Bentz of Harper heads up field against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Hornet defender stops a run by Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper sets for a pass against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cope Christensen of Harper heads upfield against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders stop a run by Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper runs against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce of Harper fires off a pass against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cope Christensen of Harper heads for a score against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper Coach David Marker talks to a player during a break in the game against Prairie City/Burnt River. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ritter Rookstool of Prairie City/Burnt River sits alone on the bench after the game against Harper. The Hornets won 65-22, advancing to the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

