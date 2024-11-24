AMAZING! Three teams from Malheur County to play for state championships

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to this information as a community service.

Three football teams from Malheur County head to Bend next weekend, each competing to bring home a state title.

Here’s a quick look at semifinal results and what’s ahead.

The Enterprise will have full game coverage and photos.

HARPER

Harper 65, Prairie City/Burnt River 22 (La Grande, Saturday, Nov. 23)

Stats: The OSAA as of Sunday morning, Nov. 24, had not posted stats.

Record: Harper is 10-0 on the season, ranked No. 2 in the state by the OSAA for 1A six-man teams.

Six-man 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Opponent: Powers of the Skyline League is 11-0 on the season, ranked No. 1 in the state by the OSAA.

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 (Pacific).

Place: Caldera High School, Bend.

Last game: The Cruisers beat South Wasco County 40-30 on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Notable: Both teams played South Wasco County twice this season. Besides the semifinal win, Powers won earlier in the season 66-20. The Hornets beat South Wasco County 45-6 and 53-20.

ADRIAN:

Adrian 34, Crane 26 (La Grande, Saturday, Nov. 23)

Stats: The OSAA as of Sunday morning, Nov. 24, had not posted stats.

Record: Adrian is 11-0 on the season, ranked No. 1 in the state by the OSAA for 1A eight-man teams.

8-man 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Opponent: North Douglas of the Skyline League is 11-0 on the season, ranked No. 3 by OSAA.

Game time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 (Pacific).

Place: Summit High School, Bend.

Last game: The Warriors of Drain beat Crosspoint Christian 50-6 on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Notable: The Adrian-Crane game was tied 26-26 with 46 seconds left when the Lopes scored the winning touchdown.

VALE:

Vale 20, North Valley 3 (Bend, Saturday, Nov. 23)

Viking scoring: Kase Schaffeld scored two touchdowns, Brooks Aldred scored one.

Notable: The Vikings ran 60 plays for 297 yards while the Knights of Grants Pass had 49

plays for 126 yards.

Record: Vale is 12-0 on the season, ranked No. 4 in the state by the OSAA in 3A play

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Opponent: Burns of the Eastern Oregon League is 10-2 on the season, ranked No. 12 by the OSAA.

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 (Pacific).

Place: Summit High School, Bend.

Last game: Burns beat Banks 22-15 on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Notable: The Vikings beat the Highlanders 18-12 on Oct. 4.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES:

6A: West Linn (No. 2) vs. Lake Oswego (No. 1) – Friday, Nov. 29 – Hillsboro

5A: Wilsonville (No. 5) vs. Mountain View (No. 2) – Friday, Nov. 29 – Hillsboro

4A: Henley (No. 3) vs. Marist Catholic (No. 1) – Saturday, Nov. 30 – Medford

2A: St. Paul (No. 5) vs. Oakland (No. 2) – Saturday, Nov. 30 – Cottage Grove

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.