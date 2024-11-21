Nyssa News: Donations add up for pantry in Nyssa Scout drive

A huge thank you to the Nyssa community for supporting the Nyssa Community Food Pantry during the recent Scouting for Food event.

Nyssa Boy and Girl Scouts collected food and monetary donations at M&W Markets, filling six grocery carts with 820 pounds of food.

Donors also gave $698.43 in cash. When the amount was announced, helpers dug into their pockets to pitch in an additional $1.57 bringing the dollar total to an even $700.

Again, thank you Nyssa!

• Nov. 29 and 30 are the dates for St. Bridget’s Christmas Sale. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 504 Locust Ave. There will be food, Christmas craft and winter items.

• Food for Fines continues at the Nyssa Public Library through the end of November. If you have overdue books, you can make a donation of non-perishable food to have the fines eliminated.

Work on the exterior of the library continues and it is looking great!

Friday, Nov. 22, from 1-3 p.m. is craft time for youth ages 6-12.

• The Nyssa Community Thanksgiving dinner has been canceled, as organizer Lori Rae needs to attend to family matters. She plans to revive the dinners in 2025 and needs a lot of helpers. When the call goes out, please consider giving of your time to this wonderful cause.

• A clarification needs to be made regarding last week’s article regarding Project Linus. The 10 blankets recently donated to the Nyssa Police Department are for officers to keep in their vehicles to be used when responding to an incident where a child is involved.

Project Linus volunteers will be back in December with more blankets for the NPD to distribute at their Christmas giving event. My article also stated the group “completed 4,000 blankets in 2023.” That is the number of blankets donated in 2023.

To submit your Nyssa news for this column, contact correspondent Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].