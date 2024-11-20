Vale to offer warm free meal on Thanksgiving

The community’s holiday dinner is coming up in Vale from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Thanksgiving feast, which is free and open to the public, will be at the Vale Christian Church at 450 A Street West.

Madeline Fischer, one of the event organizers, said the community dinner is open to anyone on Thanksgiving. The dinner will feature the traditional holiday fare – turkey, ham, stuffing, corn, cranberries, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy.

The Thanksgiving dinner is hosted by the Feast Group. Fischer said that the group also hosts a Christmas dinner. She said the group aims to provide for the community during the holiday season.

“The dinner is for anybody,” she said. “If you don’t feel like cooking, bring all six people. Bring 10 people. We don’t care.”

Last year, Fischer said, the group served over 180 people at the Thanksgiving dinner and handed over 220 meals at the Christmas event.

She said the dinners bring people together and the donations have poured in over the years. As have the volunteers, she said. Fischer, who coordinates the volunteer effort, said the group had about 20 volunteers last year.

Along with Fischer, the Feast Group includes Vern Pritchard, Anne Jensen, Chris Mohammed, Tom Vialpando, Cathy Zacharias, Ray Hage, Karlene Keller, Chris Barton, Frank and Patty Yraguen, Jessica Vialpando and Dwight Keller.

According to an event flyer, the group is always looking for more volunteers.

The group is also accepting donations.

To donate to the dinner, contact Zacharias at 541-216-1839. To sign up to volunteer, call Fischer at 520-405-2986.

