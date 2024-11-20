Vale hosts its annual downtown holiday sale on Friday

Vale’s version of Black Friday is set for Friday, Nov. 22, with plenty of deals for bargain hunters looking to do their Christmas shopping early – and locally.

Sponsored by Malheur Drug, the event will showcase sales and vendors at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Boutique 192, Vale Liquor Store, Mal’s Diner, Perk Beverage Company, the Starlite Café, Vale Bookkeeping, Luzetta’s Flowers and the Vale City Library.

Upwards of 60 vendors will be on hand, according to Malheur Drug co-owner Adam Tolman.

Tolman, who started the event with his wife, Jen, over a decade ago, said it continues to grow every year.

“It’s just blown up to what it is now,” he said. “It’s this huge community event.”

Betty Town Duncan, with the American Legion, said that weather permitting, vendors will have booths both inside and outside.

“Some people that are hardy set up outside,” she said.

Duncan said maps will be available at Malheur Drug, at 198 A St. W.

This is the second year the American Legion will participate in the event. She said from 3 to 9 p.m., the Legion will sell chili, cornbread and hotdogs at 436 Main St. N in Vale.

Duncan said proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Vale Food Pantry.

“They provide a lot,” Duncan said about the pantry.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church also offers food – homemade soups and baked goods – at its annual bazaar which runs from noon to 9 p.m. and features a raffle.

Many local businesses that participate in the event will be open until 10 p.m.

Check out the vendors

Here’s a guide to the locales participating in Moonlight Madness, and their hours:

• Broken Box Boutique

• St. Patrick’s Catholic Church –noon to 9 p.m.

• Boutique 192 –10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Mal’s Diner –10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Luzetta’s Flowers – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• American Legion –3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Starlite Cafe – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Perk Beverage Company – 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Vale Senior Community Center – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Vale Liquor Store – open until 9:30 p.m.

• Wilcox Horse and Buggy Rides – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

