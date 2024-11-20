Three local teams advance to football semifinals, hitting the road Saturday – what to know

HARPER

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 (Pacific).

Place: Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.

Record: Harper is 9-0 on the season, ranked No. 2 in the state by OSAA for 1A six-man teams.

Last game: The Hornets beat Echo 59-8 on Nov. 15.

OPPONENT: Prairie City/Burnt River of the High Desert League is 9-2 on the season, ranked No. 6.

Last game: The Panthers beat Eddyville 54-0 on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Notable: Prairie City also faced Echo this season, winning 45-43.

ADRIAN:

Game time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 (Pacific).

Place: Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.

Record: Adrian is 10-0 on the season, ranked No. 1 in the state by OSAA for 1A eight-man teams.

Last game: The Lopes beat Cove 50-12 on Friday, Nov. 15.

OPPONENT: Crane of the High League is 8-2 on the season, ranked No. 4.

Last game: The Mustangs beat Union 44-22 on Friday, Nov. 15.

Notable: Adrian beat Crane earlier this season 36-14.

VALE:

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 (Pacific).

Place: Summit High School, Bend.

Record: Vale is 11-0 on the season, ranked No. 4 in the state by OSAA in 3A play.

Last game: The Vikings beat Taft 46-24 on Saturday, Nov. 16.

OPPONENT: North Valley of Grants Pass of the Southern Oregon Conference is 9-2 on the season, ranked No. 9.

Last game: The Knights beat Siuslaw/Mapleton 55-22 on Friday, Nov. 15.

Notable: Earlier in the season, Siuslaw/Mapleton beat the Knights 14-7.

