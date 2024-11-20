Ontario RV fire sends man to hospital, kills 2 dogs

A fire in an Ontario recreational vehicle on Monday, Nov. 18, sent a man to the hospital, killed two dogs and destroyed a car.

An Ontario Fire & Rescue crew responded to a burning RV around 10:30 a.m. at 1690 Central Drive in Ontario, according to Fire Chief Clint Benson.

“Everything so far is pointing towards an electrical issue in the RV,” Benson said. “It matches what the occupants said.”

Benson said two people were living in the trailer. The man was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario with burns on his chest and hands, according to Benson. He was later released. The woman wasn’t injured, he said. He didn’t identify them.

He said seven dogs were living in the RV. Two were confirmed dead and the other five remain unaccounted for as of Tuesday, Nov. 19, Benson said.

Benson said the fire became a “pretty dangerous situation,” with the blaze catching in the RV, spreading to propane tanks, and then the car.

He said a detached shop was also damaged by the blaze, but the crew of more than 10 firefighters stopped the flames.

