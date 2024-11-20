Coming Up: Holiday events ring in the season in Malheur County

BRRR: Frosty Fest will fill the streets with holiday fun and sales Nov. 22 and 23 in Ontario. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location will be at the event center, 205 S.W. 1st Ave.,and downtown on Oregon Street.

TREES: The Festival of Trees is coming up Nov. 21-23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children, but there will be free admission hours on opening morning from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday’s event will include Eddie Wheeler singing, and Saturday will feature pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as cupcake decorating classes.

This year’s theme is “Night Before Christmas.” Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

MADNESS: Vale offers plenty of opportunities to shop local with the annual Moonlight Madness event, set for Nov. 22 throughout downtown. There will be sales and festivities as businesses stay open late for holiday shoppers. (Story on Page 1.)

SPIRIT: Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas Spirit and Lighting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. There will be holiday food, a readers’ theater, a magician, photos with Santa and children’s activities. The annual tree lighting is at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

TROT: The Adrian PTO is holding a Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile run/walk on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check in time is 8:30 a.m. with the races beginning at 9. The cost is $20 for adults/$10 for children or $50 for a family of 4. Register by Nov. 15 to be sure to get a T-shirt. Here is the link https://forms.gle/kfeswv3iSXDkvA6G8

Proceeds go to the Adrian playground fundraising campaign.

TURKEY: Vale’s Feast Group is cooking up a Thanksgiving dinner for all comers, from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Vale Christian Church, 450 A St. W. The dinner is free and will feature traditional fare: turkey, ham, dressing, rolls and more.

GRANGE: The Boulevard Grange will hold its 42nd annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 29-30 at the hall at 3890 Highway 201, north of the Cairo Junction. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature hand-crafted goods, and the Grange will serve refreshments from the kitchen, including hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, chili, pie and beverages.

DINNER: The Ontario Elks Lodge No. 1690 will hold its annual holiday dinner for veterans on Friday, Dec. 6. The meal, which is free to all veterans and family, starts at 6 p.m.

PARADE: The Winter Wonderland Parade, presented by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Watch for the festivities on 4th Avenue.

NITE LITE: The Nyssa Nite Lite Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the theme “Christmas Around the World.” Entries will line up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Park Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. The community’s tree lighting precedes the parade at 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Park.

NATIVITY: “Christmas in Bethlehem” is presented as a live nativity scene, with music, youth activities and refreshments at 1145 S. 12th St. in Payette, Idaho. Presented by the local faith community, the event accepts donations for Help Them to Hope. The hours will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

TOYS: Snake River Produce is holding its third annual Fill the Bin Toy Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St. in Nyssa. People can bring an unwrapped toy to donate in exchange for a sandwich, chips and drink.

