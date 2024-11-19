PHOTOS: Harper community turns out to back their Hornets in football playoff game

HARPER – The weather was blustery, with a cold wind keeping football fans in their heavy coats, blankets and more during the state football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15.

Fans watched the Hornets defeat Echo 59-8. Harper advances to the state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, taking on Prairie City/Burnt River.

Supporters did what they could to ward off the cold wind during the state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15, at Hucker Field. Harper beat Echo 59-8. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Supporters cheer the Harper Hornets during the state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15, at Hucker Field. Harper beat Echo 59-8. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans of the Harper Hornets came in all sizes for the state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15, at Hucker Field. Harper beat Echo 59-8. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A young fan reacts to action on the field as the Harper Hornets hosted the Echo Cougars in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the 1A six-man state semifinals. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans bundle up to watch as the Harper Hornets hosted the Echo Cougars in a state football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the 1A six-man state semifinals. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A fan zeroes in on the action as the Harper Hornets hosted the Echo Cougars in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the 1A six-man state semifinals. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

