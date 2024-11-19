PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Ontario’s Festival of Trees

The work to set up the Festival of Trees in Ontario requires volunteers, trucks, hand carts – and a prison crew.
The event opens at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Shoppers and lookers can get a sneak preview with no admission from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. that day. Otherwise, the festival runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and is open until 9 p.m. on Friday.
Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids.
And once again a work crew from the Snake River Correctional Institution pitched in to help get the show ready. They unloaded boxes and boxes of decorations. They hauled in carefully-wrapped decorated trees that go on sale.
The festival is a good way to easily decorate a home or business – and support local nonprofits. Money from sales and admissions goes to Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.
