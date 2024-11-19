PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Ontario’s Festival of Trees

The work to set up the Festival of Trees in Ontario requires volunteers, trucks, hand carts – and a prison crew.

The event opens at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Shoppers and lookers can get a sneak preview with no admission from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. that day. Otherwise, the festival runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and is open until 9 p.m. on Friday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids.

And once again a work crew from the Snake River Correctional Institution pitched in to help get the show ready. They unloaded boxes and boxes of decorations. They hauled in carefully-wrapped decorated trees that go on sale.

The festival is a good way to easily decorate a home or business – and support local nonprofits. Money from sales and admissions goes to Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

Raymond Kennedy (left) and Jose Noriega-Espinosa, members of a work crew from Snake River Correctional Institution, unload a decorated tree at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 16. The work party hauled in decorations, trees and more ahead of the annual Festival of Trees, which opens to the public on Thursday, Nov. 21, and runs through Saturday. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

