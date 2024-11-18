PHOTOS: Hornets rack up points fast in first half to defeat Echo in state playoffs

HARPER – The Harper Hornets used their last home field advantage of the season to put on an offensive show for fans, defeating the Echo Cougars 59-8.

The win left the Hornets at 9-0 on the season and moving on to the six-man 1A semifinals. Harper faces Prairie City/Burnt River in La Grande at Eastern Oregon University at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

In the other semifinal game next weekend, top-ranked Powers meets South Wasco County in a game scheduled at Cottage Grove High School.

Harper’s Cope Christensen eludes tacklers from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders close in on the Echo ball carrier in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen gets off a pass against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce from Harper against from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen eludes a tackler from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce from Harper leads running back Cope Christensen upfield against from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Coach David Marker watches the Hornets against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen eludes tacklers from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Hornet defender Tristin Casiano stops the Echo ball carrier in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders stop the Echo ball carrier in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Quarterback Richard Joyce from Harper advances against from Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hornet defenders stop the Echo ball carrier in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Colt Bentz advances against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

Coach David Marker talks to Hornet players during a time out against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

The Harper Hornets prepare to take the field against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Harper’s Cope Christensen gets good blocking against Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. The Hornets won 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

The Harper Hornets gather for a team photo after playing Echo in a state playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15. Harper won the home match 59-8, advancing to the state 1A semifinals. (DAVID ZAITZ/For the Enterprise)

