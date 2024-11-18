PHOTOS: Adrian keeps record intact with quarterfinal football win, now faces Crane

ADRIAN ­– The Adrian Antelopes defeated Cove 50-12 on Friday, Nov. 15, advancing to a state football semifinal game.

The Lopes, ranked No. 1 in the state in eight-man 1A play, will face Crane at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Saturday at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

Adrian is 10-0 on the season while Crane stands at 8-2.

Earlier this year, Adrian beat Crane 36–14.

In the other semifinal match, Crosspoint Christian of Klamath Falls will play North Douglas of Drain at Grants Pass High School. That game is 1 p.m. Pacific Saturday, Nov. 23.

Adrian's Isiah Bayes eludes a Cove defender in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders stop the ball carrier for Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders close in on the ball carrier for Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian ball carrier works for yardage against a Cove tackler in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian's Mannie Milrony anticipates the throw against Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Isiah Bayes of Adrian moves for a handoff against Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian defender tackles a Cove runner in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders try to stop a Cove runner in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders stop a Cove runner in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian running back Rance Jordan evades a Cove tackler in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian Colten Bayes advances against Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kash Morford of Adrian scoops up the ball against Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian Colten Bayes advances against Cove in a state playoff game Friday, Nov. 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

