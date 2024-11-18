Harper tames the Echo Cougars, advancing to state football semifinals on Saturday

HARPER – The fans were cold but the team was hot on Friday as the Harper Hornets advanced to the state 1A semifinals with a win over the Echo Cougars.

The Hornets, playing at home on Hucker Field, beat the Cougars 59-8. With the lopsided score, the second half was played under the so-called “mercy rule,” with the clock running continuously.

The quarterfinal game sends Harper to La Grande on Saturday, Nov. 23, to face Prairie City/Burnt River.

In other playoff matches, Vale beat Taft 46-24 on Saturday, Nov. 16, to advance to the 3A state semifinals. Adrian beat Cove 50-12 on Friday, Nov. 15, advancing to the state 1A eight-man semifinals.

In Harper, the Cougars found themselves outmatched, scoring their only touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the game.

Coach David Marker said a core group of players, now in their third season together, led the way.

“Those front three guys, they were the key,” Marker said, citing linemen Ace Christensen, Colt Bentz and Kade Spelman.

He said coaches saw in game films that the Cougars generally used a four-man front. The Hornets turned to the end sweep to gain ground and scores.

Backs Cope Christensen and Madoxx Martinez managed to get outside, usually behind the blocking of quarterback Richard Joyce.

“They never could slow that down,” Marker said.

He said Christensen got the call time and again to carry the ball.

“On offense, he has such great balance and strength,” Marker said. “He sees a hole and he’s so patient. He waits for the blocks and reads where to go so well.”

Christensen scored four touchdowns and had 17 carries for 190 yards while Martinez scored two touchdowns and had five carries for 52 yards.

Joyce was 5-for-6 passing for 106 yards and scored three touchdowns.

The Hornets set a defensive scheme under assistant coach Ron Talbot that stymied the Cougars all afternoon.

Marker cited the play of Bentz and Christensen as linebackers, Joyce and Sam Jensen at cornerbacks and Hoss Johnson at defensive end.

“We left them nowhere to go,” Marker said.

He said the 14 players on the team are focused and quiet, with no one standing out as a “vocal cheerleader” on the squad.

“We’ve never had to ask them to work harder in practice,” said Marker. “It’s like a job for them. They give you that two hours after school every night.”

In nine games this season, the Hornets have average 57 points a game, holding opponents on average to one touchdown. Three games were shutouts. Overall, Harper has outscored opposing teams 516 to 53.

They face an equally productive team of Panthers in the semifinals. The Prairie City/Burnt River squad in 11 games has outscored opponents 631 to 151. They have matched the Hornets at an average of 57 points a game. They have allowed roughly two touchdowns per game and lost twice. They held six opponents scoreless.