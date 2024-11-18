Frosty Fest set in downtown Ontario for Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23

ONTARIO — The annual Frosty Fest is set to return to downtown Ontario from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23.

The cozy downtown Christmas celebration, hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, transforms Oregon Street into a winter wonderland with scores of vendors, food trucks, carolers, and Santa and Frosty the Snowman visits.

The event will also feature free horse and buggy rides around town, with more than 20 downtown retailers participating in games and drawings to win prizes.

In its seventh year, the event aims to boost local businesses and kick off the holiday season.

Entertainment, including carolers, will be inside the Ontario Twin Event Center in Ontario at 205 S.W. 1st Street, formally a movie theater called the Centre Twin Theatre.

John Breidenbach, chamber CEO, said there will be a mailbox for children who want to write to Santa, the Grinch, or Frosty. Those little ones who leave a return address will get a letter back.

For more information, call 541-889-8012.

