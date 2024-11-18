Festival of Trees on tap at Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO — One of Malheur County’s signature holiday events of the year, the Festival of Trees, is set to kick off Thursday, Nov. 21, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

On Thursday, admission is free from 7 to 9 a.m. After that, the cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children.

The holiday festival will feature decorated trees, centerpieces and wreaths for sale, and proceeds benefit the local charities Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

Longtime event organizer Debbie Blackaby said the festival accounts for over a third of the Meals on Wheels budget.

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals to local elderly homebound residents over 60. Help Them to Hope delivers food, clothing and toys to needy families during the holidays.

Blackaby said the fundraising event is important to the community, especially for the county’s senior population. She said Meals on Wheels might be the only entity checking in on a senior when they deliver.

“The senior population is a proud community of people who are not always asking for help yet so often they are forgotten, she said.”

She said while Meals on Wheels receives federal and state funding, the Festival of Trees is the only fundraiser for the program. She said last year the event brought in $42,000 for the nonprofit and $7,000 to Help Them to Hope.

She said Help Them to Hope “brings so much cheer to families who

otherwise would not have the magic of this holiday season.”

Santa Claus will make an appearance during Thursday’s free admission hours, from 7 to 9 a.m., according to Blackaby. She said Friday’s festivities will include the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. She said entertainment by local singer Eddie Wheeler will be from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, she said cupcake decorating classes would be offered for $5 throughout the day. For more information, contact Blackaby at 541-212-2622.

Blackaby also said that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will make a grand entrance on Saturday at noon. From 12 to 3 p.m., kids can get their pictures taken with Santa.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

