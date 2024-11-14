Nyssa News: Quilters donate to police holiday gift drive

Several members of the local Project Linus chapter recently visited the Nyssa police to deliver 10 quilts for the department’s upcoming Christmas giving to the community.

The group was met by Sgt. Greg Armenta, who described the purpose of the annual event: to “give Nyssa residents having a hard time the best Christmas we can.” The department gathers toys and trees to give to local families.

In 2023, the department served 125 Nyssa residents.

Police are seeking donations of toys and wrapping paper for this year’s event. People can bring donations to the police department or Nyssa City Hall. For more information, or to suggest a family needing a little Christmas cheer, contact Armenta at 541-212-2385.

Members of Project Linus present Sgt. Greg Armenta of the Nyssa Police Department with quilts. From left: Judy Gollic, Julia Langley, Marilyn Thompson, Becky Luther, Janet Walter, Sgt. Greg Armenta, Kathleen White. (Contributed photo/SUSAN BARTON)

Project Linus is a nationwide organization, with the local chapter covering the area of Ontario to Mountain Home. The group meets in various locations to make quilts. Country Corners Quilting in Nyssa hosts the group on the second Friday of odd-numbered months. According to coordinator Janet Walter, the group completed 4,000 blankets in 2023 and should hit that mark again in 2024. Project Linus was formed in 1995 and in June 2024 hit the 10 million mark for blankets nationwide.

According to Walter, “Every kid that needs a hug needs a blanket.”

Blankets are donated to police agencies, hospitals and camps for kids in special situations. Locally, blankets are donated to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Hope Pregnancy Center, Star Center, Project Dove and CASA.

To get involved with Project Linus visit ProjectLinus Boise/SW Idaho on Facebook, LinusIdaho.org or show up at Country Corners Quilting on Jan. 10. While most of the blankets are made using fabric, those who crochet are also invited to attend and make afghans.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

