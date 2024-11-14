Development pushes up property values in Nyssa and Vale but taxes holding steady

Nyssa saw the market value of its property – land, buildings and equipment – jump by more than $65 million in the past year, according to the latest figures from Malheur County Assessor Dave Ingram.

Overall, property in Malheur County is worth more than $6 billion.

Together, those properties are being billed $39 million for property taxes to support everything from Malheur County government to local schools to small road districts in rural areas.

Ingram said his office calculated that the value of residential property went up over the past year while commercial and industrial property remained about the same.

Increases in market value in particular areas generally results from new buildings or equipment coming onto the tax rolls.

The assessor’s figures showed a significant increase in the market value of machinery and equipment ­– from $164 million in the 2023-2024 tax year to the current value of $211 million.

But property taxes aren’t based on market value, but an assessed value for tax purposes. Oregon limits increases in property taxes, so only roughly half of the market value in Malheur County is taxed. The market value – what something would sell for in usual sale – can increase much faster than the assessed value, Ingram explained.

Property taxes are calculated by applying the tax rate from local governments to each $1,000 of assessed value. The total tax load varies widely across Malheur County.

The highest tax is for a portion of Ontario, where the tax rate is $18.02 per $1,000. Taxpayers there are paying for 13 different assessments, from Malheur County to the city of Ontario to the Ontario Recreation District.

Vale ranks No. 2 in tax rates at $18.07 per $1,000 with Nyssa standing at $17.48.

The lowest tax rate is down on the Oregon-Nevada border at McDermitt, with a rate of $5.62. Property owners there are paying for Malheur County, the McDermitt School District, Malheur County Education Service District, Malheur County Vector Control and the Malheur AG District.

The total taxes due from property owners in that zone are $19,999, according to assessor’s records.

Of the overall $39 million due in property taxes, Malheur County gets the biggest bite at $7.519 million, followed by the city of Ontario ($5.015 million) and Treasure Valley Community College ($3.294 million)

For real market value, Ingram showed Ontario at $1,669,188,130, up $58 million from a year ago.

Nyssa’s value was pegged at $280,367,050, up from $214,532,560 the year before and Vale’s market value was set at $156,172,520, compared to $141,867,570 a year ago.

Property owners can appeal their assessments through the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. Ingram said he invites taxpayers to call his office at 541-473-5117 with questions or concerns. He said no appeals have been filed the past two years.

LARGEST TAX BILLS



Simplot US Food Group Holdings $2,552,566

Idaho Power Co. $2,541,746

Ormat Technologies Inc. $1,278,486

Cypress Creek Renewables $818,786

Fry Foods Inc. $372,899

Treasure Valley Grain LLC $363,002

Pacificorp $360,309

Union Pacific Railroad $278,873

Walmart Real Estate Business $216,566

Cable One Inc. $213,539

Source: Malheur County Assessor’s Office

