Coming Up: History gathering features music, as holiday events pack Malheur calendar

HISTORY: The Malheur Country Historical Society’s annual lunch gathering will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Vale Senior and Community Center, and will feature live music by the Gem State Fiddlers and a barbecue chicken meal catered by Brian Wolfe.

The lunch tickets cost $20, while the price for entertainment alone is $7. For tickets, contact Frances Rempel at 541-519-0420, Bonnie Christensen, 541-881-7750, or Teri Doran at the Vale Liquor Store.

MADNESS: Vale offers plenty of opportunities to shop local and shop early with the annual Moonlight Madness event, set for Nov. 22 throughout downtown.

There will be sales, vendors, craft demonstrations and refreshments as businesses stay open late for holiday shoppers. In addition to business events, there will be vendors at the Vale Senior Center and a bazaar at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Wilcox Horse and Buggy rides will be available from 5 to 8 p.m.

Check out the roster of participating merchants in this issue, and watch for more details next week in the Malheur Enterprise.

DEMOCRATS: The Malheur Democrats meeting is open to interested citizens from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Sullivan residence, 1083 N.W. 2nd Ave., Ontario. On the agenda: business meeting, election results. RSVP to Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954 or [email protected].

TREES: The Festival of Trees, is set to kick off Thursday, Nov. 21, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. On the first day, admission is free from 7 to 9 a.m. After that, the cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children.

The holiday festival will feature decorated trees, centerpieces and wreaths for sale, and proceeds benefit the local charities Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

FROSTY: The annual Frosty Fest is set to return to downtown Ontario from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23.

The downtown Christmas celebration, hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, transforms Oregon Street into a winter wonderland with scores of vendors, food trucks, carolers, and Santa and Frosty the Snowman visits, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides.

TROT: The Adrian PTO is holding a Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile run/walk on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check in time is 8:30 a.m. with the races beginning at 9. The cost is $20 for adults/$10 for children or $50 for a family of 4. Register by Nov. 15 to be sure to get a T-shirt. Here is the link https://forms.gle/kfeswv3iSXDkvA6G8. Proceeds go to the Adrian playground fundraising campaign.

GRANGE: The Boulevard Grange will hold its 42nd annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 29-30 at the hall at 3890 Highway 201, north of the Cairo Junction. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature hand-crafted goods, and the Grange will serve hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, chili, pie and beverages.

DINNER: The Ontario Elks Lodge No. 1690 will hold its annual holiday dinner for veterans on Friday, Dec. 6. The meal, which is free to all veterans and family, starts at 6 p.m.

PARADE: The Winter Wonderland Parade, presented by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Watch for the festivities on 4th Avenue.

