Malheur County ESD and OSU experiment station awarded grants from border board

The board responsible for spurring economic development along the Idaho border has awarded more than $240,000 in grants to seven regional organizations and businesses.

The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board received 15 applications from organizations looking for funding.

The largest award approved by the board was $95,000 to the Malheur Education Service District to begin early planning for an annex building in an adjacent lot to its Vale location According to the service district’s application, the annex building would serve as a community meeting space and venue for science, technology, engineering and math events.

The service district’s application notes that the $1.2 million project will be funded through grants, general funds and loans if needed. The 3,000-square-foot building would free up office space at the service district office, according to the application. The records note outside entities use the service district offices for meetings and workshops, from driver and hunter instruction to sheriff’s office training.

According to border board records, $45,000 will be initially funded for an architect, and $50,000 will be awarded later for construction management.

Malheur Experiment Station

The board approved a $22,318 grant to turn plastic waste into fuel. According to the Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station’s application, chemical engineering researchers and students will build a pyrolysis reactor to process waste plastics, particularly drip tape and agricultural plastics used to irrigate crops in the border region.

The application noted that the capability has been established to convert plastic waste to diesel fuel with a smaller reactor that students and researchers built at the experiment station.

The board said in scoring documents that plastic processing has the potential to become a stable industry in the future.

Other grants awarded

The board approved a $25,000 grant to the Rock Store. The rural gas station and grocery outlet near Nyssa will build on its container bar to add about 100 more seats for live music events.

Schneider Equipment Rental was approved for $25,000 on the condition that it provide around the clock towing services to the Oregon State Police and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department.

Viking Fitness in Vale was approved for $25,000 to upgrade its equipment and facilities and Stepleton Electric will receive $25,000 to establish two internships.

Not funded

•$75,000 requested by the Oregon Food Bank to open a community food center in Ontario.

•$25,000 requested by Drexel H Foundation to construct an ADA accessible restroom at the Grand Opera House.

•$25,00 requested by Waterhole Saloon to help the business change its name to Westside Grill. The owners asked the board for help in purchasing new signs, according to the application.

•$25,000 requested by Vale Food Pantry for a new building to help people build job skills.

•$25,000 requested by HD Aerial Solutions to expand its drone fleet operation.

•$25,000 requested by the Rock Yard in Ontario to buy a new dump truck.

•$24,000 requested by Malheur Realty for new signs.

•$22,002 requested by the Friends of Ontario Softball to buy sand to help with drainage at the field.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

