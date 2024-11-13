Get your fill of football – three state playoff games slated in Malheur County

Malheur County football fans have a great weekend ahead – three state playoff games at local high schools.

Here’s what’s on tap:

HARPER:

Game time: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Place: Harper

Record: Harper is 8-0 on the season, ranked No. 2 in the state by OSAA for 1A six-man teams.

Last game: The Hornets beat South Wasco County 53-20 on Oct. 25.

OPPONENT: Echo of the Old Oregon League is 7-3 on the season, ranked No. 7.

Last game: The Cougars beat Alsea 44-7 on Saturday, Nov. 9.

ADRIAN:

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Place: Adrian

Record: Adrian is 9-0 on the season, ranked No. 1 in the state by OSAA for 1A eight-man teams.

Last game: The Lopes beat Imbler 63-6 on Oct. 24.

OPPONENT: Cove of the Old Oregon League is 6-4 on the season, ranked No. 8.

Last game: The Leopards beat Camas Valley 75-24 on Nov. 8.

VALE:

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Place: Vale

Record: Vale is 10-0 on the season, ranked No. 4 in the state by OSAA in 3A play.

Last game: The Vikings beat South Umpqua 56-14 on Saturday, Nov. 9.

OPPONENT: Taft of the PacWest Conference is 8-2 on the season, ranked No. 5.

Last game: The Tigers beat Sisters 34-27 on Friday, Nov. 8.