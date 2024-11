The Vale Vikings beat South Umpqua 56-14 on Saturday, Nov. 9, advancing to the state quarterfinals.

The fourth-ranked Vale team will play its first quarterfinal game at home in nearly a decade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. against Taft High School (8-2), ranked No. 5.

Vale Vikings players Damick Eddy (left) Kase Schaffeld celebrate their 56-14 over South Umpqua on Saturday, Nov. 9, to advance to the state quarterfinals. The fourth-ranked Vale team will host Taft High School on Saturday, Nov. 16. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Landon Haberman, a senior, runs the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Vikings playoff game against South Umpqua at home. The fourth-ranked Vale squad won the game 56-14 to advance to the state quarterfinals game against Taft High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Evan McBride, a senior, takes in the action from the sidelines with a fresh cut of the fourth-ranked Vikings squad logo on Saturday, Nov. 9. The squad rolled over South Umpqua 56-14 to advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will face Taft High School in Vale on Saturday, Nov. 16. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale High School football fans packed the stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, for the Vikings 56-14 blowout win over South Umpqua to advance to the state quarterfinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Canon Hiatt catches a pass on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Vikings playoff game against South Umpqua at home. The fourth-ranked Vale squad won the game 56-14 to advance to the state quarterfinals game against Taft High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale High School football coach Jeff Aldred and senior running back Kase Schaffeld on the sidelines on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Vikings 56-14 win over South Umpqua to advance to the state quarterfinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale players huddle up on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the squad’s 56-14 playoff win against South Umpqua at home. The fourth-ranked Vikings team will play Taft High School on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the quarterfinals in Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s defense forces a fumble on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Vikings 56-14 win against South Umpqua to advance to the state quarterfinals. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale running back Kase Schaffeld celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Vikings playoff game against South Umpqua at home. The fourth-ranked Vale squad won the game 56-14 to advance to the state quarterfinals game against Taft High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

