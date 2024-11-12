PHOTOS: Local vendors help shoppers tick items off their gift lists

Malheur County shoppers got a jump on the holiday season at the two-day Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar.

About 65 vendors sold jewelry, soap, honey, baked goods and more on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The bazaar also offered a variety of locally-made holiday décor, from tree decorations to yard signs.

The event helps kick off the holiday season in the community, with more bazaars and the annual holiday parade on the calendar.

Locally-made holiday decor was abundant during the Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

