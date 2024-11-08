Parade participants show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2. American Legion Post 67 of Ontario hosts the event and flags and candy were plentiful. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)
From the people of Malheur County: A salute to veterans

A special project of thanks brought to you by the Malheur Enterprise.