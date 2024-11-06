Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of November 6, 2024: Betty Louise Fife Beus and William R Parkhurst

Betty Louise Fife Beus

Jan 20, 1934 – Oct 31, 2024

Betty Louise Fife Beus, of Farmington, Utah, peacefully passed away on October 31, 2024. She was born on January 20, 1934, in Weston, Idaho, to Luther and Louise Fife. As the youngest of twelve siblings—Venna, Maurine, Lavere (Sandy), Dean, Leo, Gayle, Henry (Hank), John (Jack), Duane, Lila, Dennis, and herself—Betty was often described by family members as the glue that held their blended family together. She cherished and loved them all deeply.

Betty grew up in a close-knit rural farming community, where her father worked as a contractor, creating chapels and buildings that served the local area. She attended high school in Nyssa, Oregon, and graduated in 1952, leaving a lasting impression as a talented majorette, a pianist for the orchestra, and a singer in musicals. She graduated as the class salutatorian. After spending a year at BYU, Betty happily dedicated herself to a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints in the Texas/Louisiana mission.

After returning from her mission, Betty married Ersel (West) Beus in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 15, 1954. Together, they welcomed six beautiful children: Michael, Jana, Carilee, Steven, Stanley, and Kirt. Betty was a devoted companion to West as they worked side by side on their family farms in Washington, Michigan, Arizona, and Oregon.

Musically talented, Betty filled their home with love and music. She served as a pianist and organist in various church wards and the temple, sharing her beautiful voice in quartets and choirs throughout her life. She loved attending musicals and plays with friends and family, and even in her later years, when faced with dementia, she could still sing or hum countless songs.

Betty pursued nursing school in her late 40s and practiced as a registered nurse for ten fulfilling years. She also had a passion for travel, and after her children grew up, she and West explored the world together, visiting cherished places like Egypt, Greece, Israel, and Mexico. She created wonderful travel memories with close friends and family throughout her life.

In the mid-’90s, when West developed an autoimmune condition, they sold the farm and realized their dream of serving a mission together in the London North mission in England. Sadly, West passed away on January 17, 2003. Five years later, Betty moved to Farmington, Utah, to be closer to her children. While living in Utah, she faced the loss of her dear son, Stanley, on August 9, 2013.

Betty is survived by her five children: Michael Beus (Sallee), Jana Beus (Jim), Carilee Dustin (Rockie), Steven Beus (Tracy), Kirt Beus (April), and Stanley’s wife Misti, along with 24 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren (and three precious infants in heaven). Betty cherished all of her family and friends throughout her life.

West adored Betty, often saying, “Bet’s the best thing that ever happened to me.” They were inseparable, and the children all remember him calling out, “Come on, Bet. Let’s go.” It has been a long time since his departure, but now he has issued his final call: “Come and join me, Bet.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 1309 Park Avenue, Nyssa, OR with a viewing at 8:30 am and the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery, 690 Hilltop Road, Nyssa, OR. The family also wishes to express gratitude to the kind and loving caregivers at Legacy and Creekside during this final chapter of Betty’s life here on earth.

William R Parkhurst

May 21, 1945 – Nov 3, 2024

William R. Parkhurst, passed away, on November 3, 2024, in Boise, Idaho.

Bill was born in Ontario, Oregon on May 21, 1945 to Mayfield and Vera Parkhurst.

He worked at Termicaold and ran a successful account practice, farmed, and worked with both the Piaute Indian Nation in Burns and the Quinault Indian Nation.

He met his wife Lorie Hirsch in Burns and was sealed with her in Manti Temple in 1997. Bill and Lorie retired in 2011, where they moved back to the family farm in Ontario.

Bill is survived by five sisters and his three sons, Daniel, Charlie, and Bob with their families.

Funeral Services will be conducted, November 8, 2024, at 11:00a.m., with visitation on hour before at 10:00a.m. at the Vale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Services under the direction of the Lienkaemper Chapel – Ontario. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com

