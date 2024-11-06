Coming Up: Concert, veteran tribute, history lunch on tap in Malheur County

SLEIGH: The annual Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar will fill Four Rivers Cultural Center with gifts and goodies to please local shoppers. There will be more than 65 vendors. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Admission is free.

GUITAR: Luca Stricagnoli, an innovative Italian acoustic guitarist, will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Known for vivid rearrangements of rock and roll classics and film scores, Stricagnoli has built an international following throughout his career. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St.

RACING: Dirt bikes, quads and UTVs will “Race the Maze” on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Road. In a tip of the hat to Veterans Day, veterans and first responders can race for free. Other race entry fees are $30. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the races begin at 10 a.m. There are $10 wristbands for admission of age 13 and up, and kids under 12 are admitted free. For information visit ontariospeedway.com.

VETERANS: A ceremony honoring veterans will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The annual Veterans Day event features remarks from representatives of the American Legion and Veterans Services Office, presentation of the colors and other tributes.

JOBS: Interested in a career in health care? Treasure Valley Community College is holding a Healthcare Career and Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the John J. Easly Gymnasium on the Ontario campus. There will be information about educational opportunities at TVCC and transfer universities and job opportunities.

HISTORY: Tickets are on sale for the Malheur Country Historical Society’s annual lunch gathering.

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Vale Senior and Community Center, and will feature live music by the Gem State Fiddlers and a barbecue chicken meal catered by Brian Wolfe. The lunch tickets cost $20, while the price for entertainment alone is $7. To reserve a ticket for the meeting, contact Frances Rempel at 541-519-0420, Bonnie Christensen, 541-881-7750, or Teri Doran at the Vale Liquor Store.

BOOK: “Tracks,” a memoir by Australian author Robyn Davidson, will be discussed at the Thursday, Nov. 7, meeting of the Vale Book Club. The session starts at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St., N. Vale. Doreen deAngeles will facilitate the club’s discussion.

The club will read “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus for the Dec. 5 meeting. For information, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

BRRR: Frosty Fest will fill the streets with holiday fun and sales Nov. 22 and 23 in Ontario. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location will be at the event center, 205 S.W. 1st Ave.,and downtown on Oregon Street.

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

