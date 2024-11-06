ATV, quad riders can test skills in Ontario speedway event

The Ontario Speedway will host a dirt bike, quad and ATV race on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The “Fall Maze Race,” which kicks off at 10 a.m., will take place on a primarily flat, curvy, three-mile track at the speedway, located on the old Ontario Golf Course south of the Ontario Municipal Airport. There will be races for dirt bikes, ATVs and quads, plus individual events for women and kids.

Ron Dillon, manager of the Ontario Speedway, said the course is safe and that it’s not like a typical motocross track.

According to an event flyer, contestants ride the course individually in each contest, separate from other racers. Each rider gets two tries to log the best time.

Dillon said the event will celebrate veterans and first responders by offering them free entry as spectators or competitors.

Dillon said this is the first fall race at the Ontario Speedway. He said organizers held a motorcycle and 4-wheeler race in the spring and people seemed to like it. He said there will be a spring and a fall race from now on.

“We’re trying to keep the facility relevant and vibrant,” he said.

Tickets are $10 for those over 13. Kids between 6 and 12 get in for $5, while admission for under 5 is free.

Those interested in competing in the race can call 208-573-4255.

