PHOTOS: Four Rivers helps families celebrate Day of the Dead

Local families celebrated Day of the Dead – Día de los Muertos – at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Altars to honor deceased relatives were open for the public to see.

Children could make artwork and Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo Idaho performed a dance captured in a short video by the cultural center.

The altars, known as ofrendas, represent “the main objects are symbolic of life’s elements: water, wind, fire, and earth,” according to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino.

The event is intended to “honor and commemorate the lives of the dearly departed and to welcome the return of their spirits,” the museum’s website explains.

Visitors review the altars set up during the celebration of Day of the Dead ¬– Dia de los Muertos – at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event on Saturday, Nov. 2, featured crafts, dancing and children’s games. The traditional celebration honors and remembers relatives and others who have passed. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

