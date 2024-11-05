Ontario, still time to share your views in survey on city traffic improvements

The city of Ontario has extended the deadline until Friday, Nov. 8, for citizens to take a survey about potential street safety projects.

In the survey with nine questions, citizens can rate what they think are the most important changes to Ontario’s main streets.

LINK: Take the survey

City officials are working with traffic engineers on planning improvements to Southwest Fourth Avenue and East Idaho Avenue. They are considering better traffic signals, more lane markings and better pedestrian crossings at key intersections.

Results of the online survey will help planners set priorities.

Their recommendations will go to the Ontario City Council in February. From there, the city anticipates seeking a federal grant to pay for the changes.

Details about the Ontario Transportation Safety Action Plan are available online.

Engineers have mapped out potential improvements to Ontario streets to boost safety for motorists and pedestrians. Recommendations go to the Ontario City Council early next year.

