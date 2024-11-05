Nyssa News: Scouts are collecting food for pantry

Nyssa Boy and Girl Scouts will be at M&W Market in Nyssa on Friday and Saturday collecting donations of non-perishable food for the Nyssa Community Food Pantry.

Items such as hearty soups and stews, tuna, peanut butter, cake mixes, canned fruits and vegetables are needed at the pantry. Thank you for your support of the pantry.

• The Nyssa Senior Center will hold a holiday yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9. There will be lots of holiday décor, gift ideas and a bake sale.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, MediCap Pharmacy will be at the center to give vaccinations, starting at 11:30 a.m. A vaccination signup sheet is at the center, or you can call 541-372-5660 for more information.

• The Senior Center and Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are teaming up for the annual “We Love Our Farmers” celebration at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. The event will be held at the Senior Center, located at 5th and Good Avenue.

There will be hamburgers, hotdogs, music, games and an opportunity to visit and thank our farmers.

• An amazing show of creativity was on display around town for the Chamber’s annual Scarecrow Contest, with “Favorite Country Music Artist” as this year’s theme. Toby Keith and his “Red Solo Cup” was a favorite of many entrants. The winner was Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living with their Loretta Lynn entry.

• Do you have a fine for overdue books? The Nyssa Library will be accepting non-perishable food items for the fines. All food items will be donated to the Nyssa Food Pantry. You don’t need to have a fine to donate. The Nyssa Food Pantry needs donations for their Thanksgiving food baskets and the library wants to clear up all fines. A win-win all around!

The library will be closed for inventory from noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 16. Storytime will still be offered at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

The drop box will be available for book returns although it has been relocated next to the bicycle rack as work continues on the exterior of the library building. Have questions? Contact the library at 541-372-2978.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

