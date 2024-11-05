UPDATED ELECTION RESULTS: The numbers for Malheur County

NOTE: This story is being provided free as a community service of the Malheur Enterprise.
UPDATE: Final unofficial returns for Malheur County were released at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Malheur County voters want the county commissioners to continue holdling special meetings each year to consider shifting the county into Idaho. A measure to repeal the requirement for such meetings was defeated 56% to 44%.
Nyssa voters put two new people on their city council, retiring two incumbents.
In Ontario, one incumbent lost reelection while a former city councilor returns to the duty.
There were no contested races for county offices or for legislative seats representing Malheur County.
Here are the early results in local races:
ONTARIO CITY COUNCIL:
The three with the most votes will serve four-year terms.
John Kirby (incumbent) – 1,977
Michael Braden – 1,669
Adrianna Lorraine Contreras – 1,270
Eddie Melendrez (incumbent) – 1,257
Ramon Palomo – 740
Martin Hernandez – 917
NYSSA CITY COUNCIL:
The top three finishers will serve four-year terms, while fourth-place candidate will serve for two years.
Patricia Esplin (incumbent) – 524
Juan Ramos (incumbent) – 465
Mark Shuster – 400
Marie Ballard – 397
Roberto Escobedo (incumbent) – 389
Ron Edmonson (incumbent) – 361
The mayor is selected among the newly-elected council members every two years.
ADRIAN CITY COUNCIL:
Running for three open seats. The top two finishers serve four-year terms. Third place serves for two.
Keith L Baldwin – 58
Karen Olsen – 57
Echo Snyder – 46
JORDAN VALLEY CITY COUNCIL:
Mayor, four-year term
Sheila C Quintero – 49
Larry Arnall – 36
Council Position No. 1, four-year term
Marcia Thompson – 62
Daniel Pope – 19
Council Position No. 5, four-year term
Christine Elsner – 66
Rebecca A Smith – 21
Council seat, position No. 3, four-year term, uncontested
Mary Skinner
Malheur County ballot measure:
Shall the Malheur County ordinance “Meet to Promote Relocating Oregon-Idaho Border” be repealed in its entirety?
Yes: 4,532
No: 5,723
NOTE: Measure requiring the Malheur County Court to meet three times a year to discuss moving the Idaho-Oregon border was approved in 2021 (3,059 yes, 2,592 no)
Voters in Lake and Baker counties also were rejecting efforts to repeal the requirement for meetings by identical margins of 56% no, 44% yes.
Registered voters – Malheur County
TOTAL: 18,474
Republican: 6,417
Nonaffiliated: 3,955
Democrat: 2,285
Nonaffiliated: 3,955
Independent: 649
Libertarian: 87
Constitution: 43
HOW OREGON VOTED: The latest results from the Oregon Elections Division