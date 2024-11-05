UPDATED ELECTION RESULTS: The numbers for Malheur County

NOTE: This story is being provided free as a community service of the Malheur Enterprise.

UPDATE: Final unofficial returns for Malheur County were released at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Malheur County voters want the county commissioners to continue holdling special meetings each year to consider shifting the county into Idaho. A measure to repeal the requirement for such meetings was defeated 56% to 44%.

Nyssa voters put two new people on their city council, retiring two incumbents.

In Ontario, one incumbent lost reelection while a former city councilor returns to the duty.

There were no contested races for county offices or for legislative seats representing Malheur County.

Here are the early results in local races:

ONTARIO CITY COUNCIL:

The three with the most votes will serve four-year terms.

John Kirby (incumbent) – 1,977

Michael Braden – 1,669

Adrianna Lorraine Contreras – 1,270

Eddie Melendrez (incumbent) – 1,257

Ramon Palomo – 740

Martin Hernandez – 917

NYSSA CITY COUNCIL:

The top three finishers will serve four-year terms, while fourth-place candidate will serve for two years.

Patricia Esplin (incumbent) – 524

Juan Ramos (incumbent) – 465

Mark Shuster – 400

Marie Ballard – 397

Roberto Escobedo (incumbent) – 389

Ron Edmonson (incumbent) – 361

The mayor is selected among the newly-elected council members every two years.

ADRIAN CITY COUNCIL:

Running for three open seats. The top two finishers serve four-year terms. Third place serves for two.

Keith L Baldwin – 58

Karen Olsen – 57

Echo Snyder – 46

JORDAN VALLEY CITY COUNCIL:

Mayor, four-year term

Sheila C Quintero – 49

Larry Arnall – 36

Council Position No. 1, four-year term

Marcia Thompson – 62

Daniel Pope – 19

Council Position No. 5, four-year term

Christine Elsner – 66

Rebecca A Smith – 21

Council seat, position No. 3, four-year term, uncontested

Mary Skinner

Malheur County ballot measure:

Shall the Malheur County ordinance “Meet to Promote Relocating Oregon-Idaho Border” be repealed in its entirety?

Yes: 4,532

No: 5,723

NOTE: Measure requiring the Malheur County Court to meet three times a year to discuss moving the Idaho-Oregon border was approved in 2021 (3,059 yes, 2,592 no)

Voters in Lake and Baker counties also were rejecting efforts to repeal the requirement for meetings by identical margins of 56% no, 44% yes.

Registered voters – Malheur County

TOTAL: 18,474

Republican: 6,417

Nonaffiliated: 3,955

Democrat: 2,285

Independent: 649

Libertarian: 87

Constitution: 43

