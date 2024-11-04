Sports scoreboard

Football

Friday, Nov. 1

Vale 42, Nyssa 6

Ontario 53, The Dalles, 46

Saturday, Nov. 2

Echo 50, Jordan Valley 12

Girls Soccer

Saturday, Nov. 2

Gladstone 3, Ontario 1

Volleyball

Wednesday, Oct. 30

North Clackamas Christian 3, Adrian 1

Vale 3, Creswell 2

Powder Valley 3, Jordan Valley 0

Saturday, Nov. 2

Santiam Christian 3, Vale 0

Cross Country

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – 4A-6. Greater Oregon League Championships – Baker City

Boys:

First: Pendleton

Second: La Grande

Third: Baker

Fourth: Ontario

Girls:

First: Baker

Second: La Grande

Third: Pendleton

Friday, Nov. 1 – 3A/2A/1A – Special District 3 Championships – Pendleton

Boys:

First: Enterprise

Second: Nyssa

Third: Burns

Fourth: Riverside

Fifth: Vale

Girls:

First: Enterprise

Second: Union

Third: Imbler

Fourth: Heppner

Fifth: Burns

Sixth: Vale

Seventh: Nyssa

Boys, 2A/1A :

First: Union

Second: Stanfield/Echo

Third: Nixyaawii Community

Fourth: Imbler

Fifth: Four Rivers

No girls 2A/A for this category

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.