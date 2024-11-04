Sports scoreboard

Football
Friday, Nov. 1
Vale 42, Nyssa 6
Ontario 53, The Dalles, 46
Saturday, Nov. 2
Echo 50, Jordan Valley 12
Girls Soccer
Saturday, Nov. 2
Gladstone 3, Ontario 1
Volleyball
Wednesday, Oct. 30
North Clackamas Christian 3, Adrian 1
Vale 3, Creswell 2
Powder Valley 3, Jordan Valley 0
Saturday, Nov. 2
Santiam Christian 3, Vale 0
Cross Country
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – 4A-6. Greater Oregon League Championships – Baker City
Boys:
First: Pendleton
Second: La Grande
Third: Baker
Fourth: Ontario
Girls:
First: Baker
Second: La Grande
Third: Pendleton
Friday, Nov. 1 – 3A/2A/1A – Special District 3 Championships – Pendleton
Boys:
First: Enterprise
Second: Nyssa
Third: Burns
Fourth: Riverside
Fifth: Vale
Girls:
First: Enterprise
Second: Union
Third: Imbler
Fourth: Heppner
Fifth: Burns
Sixth: Vale
Seventh: Nyssa
Boys, 2A/1A :
First: Union
Second: Stanfield/Echo
Third: Nixyaawii Community
Fourth: Imbler
Fifth: Four Rivers
No girls 2A/A for this category
News tip? Send your information to [email protected].
STRONG LOCAL JOURNALISM – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.